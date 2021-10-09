Lincoln has Two More Deaths from COVID-19
(KFOR News Lincoln NE October 9, 2021) Lancaster County’s death toll from corona virus now stands at 295. Two more deaths were reported Friday….a man in his 40’s and a woman in her 50’s….neither had been vaccinated. The City-County health Department also confirmed 89 new cases Friday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 93 with 45 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 48 from other communities (15 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: low-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through October 28 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 201,365
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 191,295
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 74.2%
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Friday, October 8, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School – first and second doses
- Sunday, October 10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
- Monday, October 11, 1 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, October 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
- Friday, October 15, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
Booster doses
LLCHD will provide Pfizer booster doses by appointment through designated booster clinics and some neighborhood clinics. The health department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is currently reaching out to residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.