Lincoln City Pools Open But No Swimming Due to Cool Water Temps

Lincoln’s nine public pools will open for the season Saturday. Residents can buy pool passes, register for swimming lessons and other aquatic programs.

Although the pools will be open, residents cannot swim due to the temperature of the water being below comfortable levels. Everyone will be able to buy passes and register for programs in the meantime as the waters warm up.

Parks and Recreation Department staff will assess conditions Tuesday, May 28th and determine a new season opening date.

You can find out individual pool’s schedules during the season at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

READ MORE: End of School Traffic Enforcement Results