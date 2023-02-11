Lincoln City Libraries Hosts Dental Health Storytimes In February

(KFOR February 11, 2023) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will host free dental health themed storytimes in February for preschool age children and their families. The “Love Your Teeth” events are presented by Ameritas and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).

“Lincoln City Libraries storytimes play an important role in literacy and learning for young children. We love it when community partners join us in educating parents and their young children about something as important as early dental care,” said Vicki Wood, LCL Youth Services Coordinator.

Kara Danforth, Ameritas Group Customer Focus Specialist, said the events will include information about proper brushing techniques, the importance of dental checkups, and dietary tips to promote dental health. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 14, 10:15 a.m., Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St.

Wednesday, February 15, 10:30 a.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

Thursday, February 16, 10:30 a.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.

Saturday, February 18, 10:30 a.m., South Branch, 2675 South St.

“We know that good dental health is essential to good overall health. This is a fun and creative way to share information with children about the importance of healthy teeth and happy mouths,” said Gwendy Meginnis, Dental Health and Nutrition Services Manager, LLCHD.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department offers dental services to help children and families maintain strong teeth, healthy gums and a big smile. The Dental Clinic provides emergency, routine, and preventive services to qualifying children and adults who live in Lancaster County. Services are provided to those who have Medicaid dental coverage or who are low-income and uninsured. Learn more about LLCHD dental services at lincoln.ne.gov/health.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.