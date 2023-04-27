Lincoln Casino Could Start Sports Betting in a Month

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN Apr. 26)–It could be as soon as the end of May before Sports Betting will be launched in Nebraska and Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino will likely the first place to get it started.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, says the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission requires a series of steps before approval, including background checks and testing machines. Ten self-service sports betting kiosks will be placed throughout the casino.

This won’t include mobile betting, and customers won’t be able to bet on home games for any athletic contests for Nebraska and Creighton.