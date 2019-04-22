Lincoln Car Dealer Identified As Victim In Deadly Otoe County Crash

LINCOLN–(KOLN April 22)–A Lincoln man has been identified in an Otoe County crash last Wednesday (April 17).

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, Eric Bigler, who owned Bigler Motors, had been involved in the multi-vehicle crash where a truck was on fire.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. We are devastated at the loss of a very special soul. Eric was not only our leader, but a husband, father, son, brother, and so much more to so many. He has touched countless lives, and has always been the first to extend a helping hand,” a message posted on the Bigler Motors Facebook page read.

Firefighters extinguished fires in the cab of the truck and a Toyota. There were also grass fires on both sides of the highway pushed by wind gusts of 24 mph.

A Celebration of Life is being held for Bigler on Monday night a 6 p.m. at Roper & Sons in Lincoln.

