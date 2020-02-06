Lincoln Bird EnCOUNTer Set to Begin February 15th

Lincoln City Libraries and the Wachiska Audubon Society are inviting families to the free Lincoln Bird EnCOUNTer from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, February 15th, at Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street.
Participants will learn about local birds, study live raptors, make a nest feeder, learn to use binoculars, and explore the library’s collection of books about birds and bird watching.
The program is part of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count, a project by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, which enlists citizens worldwide to gather data on wild birds.
Bird watchers of all ages are encouraged to count birds February 14th through 17th and report them to Cornell University at gbbc.birdcount.org.
