Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.

WHAT: Bigger Than Roe March on Lincoln

WHEN: Sunday, January 22nd, 12pm- 2pm CT

WHERE: Nebraska State Capitol building. 1445 K Street, Lincoln, NE, 68508

LEARN MORE HERE: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/bigger-than-roe-91

LOCAL CONTACT: Tory Hall | 402-853-0146

The Lincoln march is one of hundreds of sister marches taking place in cities around the country. The flagship national mobilization is taking place in Madison, WI.

“Fifty years after the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a radical right-wing movement hijacked our Courts and eliminated federal protections for abortions. But as the fight turns to the States – they are going to learn that the overwhelming majority of Americans in all States support abortion rights – and women will fight to protect our rights and our lives,” said Rachel Carmona, Executive Director of Women’s March. “We are taking our fight to every state in this country on January 22. Our movement is strong. Our fight is #BiggerThanRoe.”