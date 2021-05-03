Lied Center/American Ballet Theatre To Present Performance At Pioneers Park
Lincoln, NE (May 3, 2021) On July 1, a Lincoln audience in Pioneers Park will witness a historic performance, under the stars, by The American Ballet Theatre. ABT will bring 20 dancers to Lincoln as part of the company’s cross-country road trip, ABT Across America. The tour kicks off in Lincoln, and will also include stops in Chicago’s Millennium Park and New York’s Rockefeller Center.
The unique performance in Pioneers Park will be a collaboration between the Lied Center and the City of Lincoln, and will take place on a custom-built 40’ x 76’ stage that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck. Audiences will be welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the large grassy area near the Pioneers Park columns. The community is invited to enjoy the opportunity to experience one of he top ballet companies in the world, for free!
Reservations are required. Free tickets can be ordered at http://liedcenter.org/ABT .
The American Ballet Theater last performed in Lincoln several years ago when it collaborated with the St. Louis Symphony to present “The Firebird Suite.”
Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said the ABT dancers will rehearse at the Lied Center for two weeks before launching their tour. The residence at the Center will also provide opportunities for interaction with local dancers as well, he said.
