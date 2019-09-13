LFR Investigating Fire That May Be Linked To Propane Tank

LINCOLN–(KFOR News Sept. 13)–Plumes of smoke could be seen from just a few blocks away, as Lincoln firefighters were responding to a fire call in a southeast Lincoln neighborhood late Friday morning.
LFR Battalion Chief Bob Watton told KFOR News he could see the smoke from 78th and Old Cheney Road area, as he was heading to the scene in the 8100 block of Lea Rae Place.
“Engine 12 reported smoke from further north,” Watton added.
According to Watton, there were flames on the east side of the house, “possibly gas fed” from a nearby propane tank. He said the heat from the fire did break out some windows.
The fire stayed on the exterior, but never got inside. Smoke did linger inside.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.