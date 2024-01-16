Let’s spend some money

Sold auction in the design of information related to trade

Ready to spend some money for a really good cause? The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction is on the way.

The auction will contain more than 75 one-of-a-kind items from artists like Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, James Hetfield, Slash and so many more rock Superstars!!

This charity relief auction will take place on Sunday, February 4, at 12 p.m. PT at Julien’s Auctions and online.

The best part of this auction? The proceeds benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity that provides health and human services to the music community.

Check out the auction here juliensauctions.com