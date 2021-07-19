LES Will Close A Section of South 56th Street For Utility Work
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–Lincoln Electric System says part of South 56th Street will close during the overnight hours, Monday and Tuesday night.
According to a press release, 56th Street will close from Randolph to A Streets and will go from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., tonight into tomorrow morning, and then again tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. The closure is for LES to conduct utility pole replacement.
Commuters should plan accordingly by seeking an alternate route and use caution while around construction zones.