Lebowski Got The Stones FOR FREE!

The Big Lebowski famously plays a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers” over the closing credits – and it turns out they got to use the song for free.

The Coen brothers almost had to drop the song because they couldn’t afford the $150,000 licensing fee. So T-Bone Burnett invited Stones manager Allen Klein to a special screening of the movie.

What convinced him to change his mind? When The Dude (Jeff Bridges) delivered the line “I hate the f***in’ Eagles, man!” Klein stood up and said “That’s it, you can have the song! That was beautiful!”