Learn a couple of MCR tracks!
How are you spending your socially distant time? Perhaps you’d like to improve your skills on the guitar?
Hop over to Fender’s Instagram where Frank Iero is teaching viewers how to play his parts on a few of My Chemical Romance’s more famous songs.
In a new video for the manufacturer’s “Artist Check-in” series, Iero goes through “The Ghost Of You” and “Welcome To The Black Parade” while self-quarantined in his basement.
To help creators affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Fender will make a donation to MusiCares each time someone drops a new Check-In vid.