September 9, 2022 12:08PM CDT
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–Lincoln Firefighters, along with a unit from Raymond Volunteer Fire, have been dealing with a large grass fire reported shortly after 11:30am Friday in an open field north and west of 48th and Superior.

According emergency radio reports, the fire is west of the old city landfill area.

A view of firefighters at the scene of a large grass fire near the old Lincoln City Landfill north of 48th and Superior. This view is looking west from 48th Street at the entrance of the landfill. (Charlie Brogan/KFOR News)

Crews have been attacking the fire from the west end off of 40th and Superior and from the east end along 48th Street. Commuters are being urged to avoid the area at this time and no word yet from LFR if any evacuations were being made at nearby homes and businesses.

 

