Lancaster County COVID-19 and Vaccine Update For March 4th
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2021) Here is the latest COVID data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department:
Lab-confirmed cases: 45
Total number of cases: 28,372
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 221
Recoveries: 14,115
Weekly positivity rate:
- February 21 through 27: 21.9 percent
- February 28 through March 3: 17.6 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 43 with 26 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 17 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Total vaccine doses administered:
- First doses: 53,687
- Second doses: 30,353
Vaccine doses expected to receive this week: nearly 11,200
This week’s clinics:
- Friday, March 5, Speedway Village – about 2,500 second doses for residents age 75 and older
- Saturday, March 6, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – school staff ages 61 and older and those who work with students who aren’t able to wear masks
- LLCHD to work with Bryan Health on a clinic for individuals with serious health conditions.
