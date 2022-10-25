Lancaster County Assessor’s Office Contacting Owners Affected by Wildfires

Lincoln, NE – (October 25, 2022) – The wildfires in parts of Lancaster County earlier this week prompted evacuations and resulted in scorched homes, buildings, and other improvements.

“As residents return to their homes and assess the damage after a natural disaster, their first business call is usually to their insurance company.” said Rob Ogden, Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds. “Their second call should be to the assessor’s office. We want to ensure their assessment records reflect the loss,” said Ogden.

A team from the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office has begun surveying the area to account for property damage with assistance from Lancaster County Emergency Management; however, “information from property owners is best to ensure an accurate inventory of the property for the 2023 valuation,” said Ogden.

Ogden reminds property owners that property assessments reflect the property condition as of January 1st of the valuation year. “Structures rebuilt or partially rebuilt by January 1st are reflected in the upcoming 2023 assessment, and structures built after January 1st are not,” said Ogden.

Owners of affected property are encouraged to contact the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office at (402) 441-7463 or by email at [email protected].

