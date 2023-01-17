Lancaster County Assessor Sets 2023 Real Property Valuations

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–You should have received or are expected to get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte, if you own property about the preliminary real property valuations, which are intended to reflect the current property market value in the county.

Much of the residential and commercial real estate market has increased significantly, according to Nolte.

Owners are encouraged to use the full features of the Assessor’s website by clicking here to review their preliminary valuation and comparable sales in their area. New this year is an interactive sale map which allows property owners to quickly see sales in their neighborhoods.

You can submit comments, market information and set up a call with a staff appraiser by February 1st, but information can be submitted for staff review until March 1. Preliminary valuations are subject to change as Nolte and his staff continue to work on valuations until they are finalized March 25. More information can be found at kfornow.com.