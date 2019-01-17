Lancaster County Agencies Urge Caution With Upcoming Winter Storm

Lancaster County Emergency Management, Engineer Pam Dingman and Lancaster County Sheriff Wagner urge caution and preparation for Lancaster County residents during the expected winter storm on Friday and Saturday. Lancaster County will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 12:00pm Friday, through 6:00am Saturday. Snowfall estimates for southeast Nebraska are 2 to 5 inches.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, 15 Lincoln City crews will apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes in expectation of potentially slick driving conditions Friday and Saturday. The material spreading operation will be finished by 7 a.m. Friday.

With expected single digit low temperatures and gusty winds, residents are encouraged to limit travel and outdoor activities.

If you must travel, let someone at your destination know your planned time of arrival. If you are overdue, they can check your status and call authorities if necessary. Before heading out, be sure your vehicle is in good working order and properly stocked. If your vehicle is stuck in the snow, your safest course of action is to stay in the vehicle and call for help. If you must leave your vehicle, try to position it as far to the side of the road as possible. Do not abandon your vehicle blocking the roadway. Vehicles blocking the road can be significant obstacles to public safety responders and snowplows. Should you need to abandon your vehicle please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 441-6500, or the Lancaster County Engineer’s 24 hour phone line at (402) 441-7797.

