Lamb of God drops new single, “Evidence”

Lamb of God has dropped a new single called “Evidence.”

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, was originally recorded during the sessions for LoG’s 2022 album, Omens, and is being released now to celebrate the record’s one-year anniversary,

“One of the more baffling aspects of modern day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favor of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets,” says frontman Randy Blythe of “Evidence.” “Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it.”

Lamb of God has also announced the wide release of Making of: Omens, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the album. It originally premiered during a streaming event in 2022 and will be available to watch on YouTube starting Saturday, October 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

