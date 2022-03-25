Kirk’s Newest Pedal

Kirk Hammett has a new signature Dunlop Cry Baby wah pedal in the works.
The Metallica guitarist confirmed the news on his personal Instagram, saying the pedal will be available on April 1st.
The Cry Baby will be released as a signed limited-edition unit and a “spiritual companion” to Hammett’s Ouija guitar, with the same sparkling purple finish.
He explained, “I always feel a great energy when I play my purple sparkle Ouija guitar. I thought it would make a killer sonically spiritual connection, to have a pedal with that same outwards vibe.”