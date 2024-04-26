KFOR Sports Brief April 26, 2024

Nebraska-Creighton Men’s Basketball Game to be Played on a Friday Night in 2024-25, While The Bluejays Will Host Kansas

The annual Nebraska-Creighton men’s basketball showdown next season will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 in Omaha. Tip off time and TV designation will be announced later. The Bluejays, meanwhile, will welcome in Kansas to Omaha next season with a game scheduled for Dec. 4, as part of the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. Creighton is 6-11 all time against the Jayhawks but the Jays lead their series with KU in Omaha 5-3. The last time Kansas played Creighton in Omaha was in 1951.

Husker Baseball and Softball Have Weekend Home Series

Weather permitting, the Nebraska baseball team will have their series opener tonight at 6:05 against Iowa at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park. It will be carried on Big Ten Plus. Next door at Bowlin Stadium, the Nebraska softball team will open up a weekend series with Northwestern, also on Big Ten Plus, with first pitch set for 5:05.

District Baseball Pairings Released for Classes B and C

Norris will be the host of the B-1 district and play the Thursday, May 2nd winner between Elkhorn and Wahoo on Friday, May 3. Waverly will host the B-4 district and plays Lincoln Northwest next Thursday night at 6 at Lawson Park. The winner will play Friday, May 3 against the winner of Plattsmouth and Hastings. In Class C, the District 2 host Lincoln Christian plays Aurora and will play the winner of the St. Paul/Auburn game . In District 6, Lincoln Lutheran will host that tournament at Sherman Field and play against Falls City. The winner will play the winner between Douglas County West and Centennial. Full pairings are here: District Baseball Pairings.

Boys and Girls District Soccer Pairings

District soccer pairings for both boys and girls are out. Full pairings are here: Boys District Soccer Pairings and Girls District Soccer Pairings.