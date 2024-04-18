KFOR Sports Brief April 18, 2024

East Wins City Baseball Battle Over Southwest

A top-ten showdown in Class A features top-ranked and defending state champion Lincoln East taking on No. 8 Lincoln Southwest. The Spartans prevailed with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday at Den Hartog Field. Troy Peltz delivered the lone run to score Jeter Worthley off an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Husker commit Carter Mick got the complete game shutout on the mound, striking out five batters. Karter Chamberlain took the loss for Southwest, giving up the lone run, but struck out five batters and gave up four hits.

Other high school baseball on Wednesday…..

Grand Island 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln High 6, Omaha Bryan 0

Boys Heartland Athletic Conference Soccer Semifinals

Gold Division

Norfolk 1, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 2, OT

Six former Huskers Compete for Spots on U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team

Six Nebraska wrestlers will compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The two-day event on Friday and Saturday will determine the United States’ representatives at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Six former Huskers have qualified for the event, as Liam Cronin (57 kg), James Green (65 kg), Jordan Burroughs (74 kg), Tyler Berger (74 kg), Eric Schultz (97) and Christian Lance (125 kg) will all compete.