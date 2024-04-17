KFOR Sports Brief April 17, 2024

Nebraska Men’s Basketball News

Reports have surfaced that 6-8 guard Gavin Griffiths is transferring to Nebraska from Rutgers after one season, where he averaged close to six points a game. Griffiths will have three years of eligibility left. Meanwhile, former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who left after two seasons, has committed to continue his career at Rhode Island, according to a social media post. Lawrence will have two years of eligibility left.

High School boys soccer from Tuesday

Lincoln East got a 1-0 win over Columbus in the Gold Division of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X were scoreless when play was suspended in the first half. That will resume at 9 this morning over at Seacrest Field.

High School Baseball Tuesday

Lincoln Northwest got a 3-2 win over Lincoln Lutheran.