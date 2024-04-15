KFOR Sports Brief April 15

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–Lincoln Southwest athlete Jackson Carpenter verbally committed to play football at Nebraska, as part of the 2025 recruiting class. That’s according to social media reports. Carpenter is the son of former Nebraska starting tight end Tim Carpenter, who played for the Huskers from 1993 to 1997. Also committing verbally to Nebraska over the weekend, wide-receiver Bryson Hayes out of Maize, Kansas.

High School Baseball for Monday

4pm-Lincoln East at Papillion-LaVista-Fricke Field.

4:30pm-Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast at Den Hartog Field.

4:30pm-Lincoln Southwest at Bellevue West

6:30pm-Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Creighton Prep.

Boys Soccer for Monday

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

11am-Lincoln East vs. Columbus at Seacrest Field

1pm-Kearney vs. Lincoln Pius X at Seacrest Field

4pm-Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High at Seacrest Field

5pm-Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest at Memorial Field-Norfolk

6pm-Lincoln North Star vs. Fremont-Seacrest Field.

7pm-Grand Island vs. Norfolk at Memorial Field-Norfolk.

Scheffler wins Masters

At Augusta National on Sunday…..Scottie Scheffler became the Masters champion for the second time in three years. Scheffler closed with a 68 for a four-shot victory. Scheffler now has three wins in his last four starts. Scheffler is the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. And he stretches his lead at No. 1 in the world to levels not seen since the peak years of Tiger Woods.