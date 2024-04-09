Kennedy’s Campaign Claims They Have More than Enough Signatures to be on Nebraska Ballot

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–Campaign officials from Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Junior confirmed Tuesday they have collected the necessary amount of signatures to put his name on the November general election ballot in Nebraska.

A news release from Kennedy’s campaign says they collected more than 4,800 signatures in Nebraska, almost twice as many that was necessary. Kennedy needed 2,500 valid signatures, which are due Aug. 1 and still need to be verified by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen tells KFOR News his office has yet to receive those signatures from the Kennedy campaign. He says they are not due until August 1. Once those petition signatures arrive, Evnen says they will verify those signatures and sent out to the counties where they will be signed to be further verified.