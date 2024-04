The first trailer is out for the Joker sequel Folie À Deux.

It shows us Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, meeting up with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn while incarcerated at Arkham Asylum.

The movie is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 Joker, and has been described as a “$200 million jukebox musical”.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be in theaters Oct. 4th.