JERRY! JERRY! JERRY?

Steve Wilkos, who worked on “The Jerry Springer Show” from 1994 to 2007, opened up about his last time seeing his longtime boss and close friend Jerry Springer.

Wilkos said that while Springer didn’t mention his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, he believes Springer was saying goodbye to him.

Jerry passed away at the age of 79 at his home in the Chicago area.

Wilkos credits Springer for giving him his career and even his wife, as he was a retired cop when he was hired as a security guard for the show.

Wilkos said that through all the ups and downs, Springer was always in his corner and he believed his good friend would outlive him.