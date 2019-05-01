James Hetfield the Actor?

James Hetfield plays a cop in the upcoming Netflix movie about Ted Bundy – and costar Zac Efron was impressed with the Metallica frontman’s performance.

Efron, who plays Bundy, says Hetfield “absolutely nailed” his part as a highway patrolman who arrests Bundy for the first time.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Efron said Hetfield “crushed it” and seemed “like he’s been acting his own life”.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is directed by Joe Berliner, who worked on the Metallica doc Some Kind Of Monster. The movie hits Netflix on May 3rd.