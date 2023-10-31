It’s the great golden pumpkin

When I was a kid I watched all of the seasonal favorites. Charlie Brown Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween along with Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. All of these shows are classics and take me back to a time that the world wasn’t such a mess. Things were much more simplistic. I miss that very much. I’m sure many of the younger generation that grew up with cell phones and computers would disagree. They have no idea.

Once again, if you want to watch It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown you’ll have to have specific channels or streaming services. Remember when you just tuned into the show on regular TV? It WAS free.

