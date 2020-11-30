      Weather Alert

Inmate Found Dead at Tecumseh State Prison

Nov 29, 2020 @ 9:03pm

TECUMSEH–(KFOR Nov. 29)–An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was found dead late Sunday morning, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Todd Shade, 47, had been serving a 33-year and four-month to 100-year sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child in Lancaster County.

Shade was found shortly after 11am Sunday.  While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Shade had been treated for a long-term medical condition.  A grand jury will conduct an investigation.