Inmate Found Dead at Tecumseh State Prison
TECUMSEH–(KFOR Nov. 29)–An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was found dead late Sunday morning, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.
Todd Shade, 47, had been serving a 33-year and four-month to 100-year sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child in Lancaster County.
Shade was found shortly after 11am Sunday. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Shade had been treated for a long-term medical condition. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.