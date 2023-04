Award-winning cartoonist Al Jaffee, from MAD magazine, has died.

Jaffee died from multiple organ failure on Monday in Manhattan, New York.

The satirist retired when he was 99 and was well-known for his “Fold-In” features in the magazine that became so popular he had enough to release a four-volume box set in 2011.

He was respected by other cartoonists like Charles M. Schulz, Gray Larson, Jon Stewart, and Stephen Colbert.

Jaffee was 102 years old.