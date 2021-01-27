I-80 Crash near North Platte Claims One Life
(KFOR NEWS January 27, 2021) One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte.
Just after 6 a.m. CT, Nebraska State Patrol was notified that an eastbound semi had tipped onto its side and was partially blocking the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 172. Moments later, a westbound semi struck the first semi. Both occupants of the eastbound semi were ejected during the crash. Both had been wearing seatbelts, but removed them after their semi had tipped over and came to a stop. The driver, 42 year old, Richard Zow of Aurora, Colorado, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The passenger of the eastbound semi and the driver of the westbound semi were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the westbound semi was not injured. Weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.
In addition to this crash, troopers responded to 21 crashes and performed more than 170 motorist assists Tuesday. Troopers responded to approximately 400 weather-related incidents on Monday.
