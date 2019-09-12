I-80 Construction Begins

Construction work has begun on I-80 between mile marker 419 to mile marker 427, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Winding Road Construction, of Bigfork, Minnesota has the $818,942 contract. Work will consist of joint/crack sealing and permanent pavement marking. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures.
Anticipated completion is late fall 2019.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in and near construction work zones, selected alternate routes and to expect delays.
