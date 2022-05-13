HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Love Resigns As Associate Head Coach
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–A shake-up Friday on the bench of the Nebraska Women’s Basketball team.
Associate Head Coach, Chuck Love, announced his resignation on twitter, saying he’s moving on quote, “to be with family and explore other opportunities”, end quote.
Coach Love had been on paid since February 19th for an undisclosed reason. The Husker program would only say it was a personnel matter.
Starting guard, Ashley Scoggin, was removed from the team’s roster at the same time Coach Love was suspended. This was Coach Love’s sixth season at Nebraska and his first as Nebraska’s Associate Head Coach.