HUSKER FOOTBALL: New OC Lubick Signs Two-Year Contract, Position Coaches Also Get Extensions On Deals

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 6)–The Nebraska football program has finalized its contract with recently hired offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick. The two-year contract will pay Lubick $500,000 annually. In addition, tight ends coach Sean Beckton, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud , defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have all signed one-year contract extensions, with each of their deals now running through Dec. 31, 2021. Nebraska previously released contract information for newly hired outside linebacker coach Mike Dawson, and details of contract extensions for assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held.