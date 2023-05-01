HUSKER FOOTBALL: Mathis, Palmer Selected in NFL Draft

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Nebraska football players Ochaun Mathis and Trey Palmer were both selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Both players were taken in the sixth round, as Mathis was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 189 overall selection and Palmer by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 191st overall pick in the draft. This marks the fourth straight year Nebraska has had two or more NFL Draft picks, and the 57th time in the past 60 seasons the Nebraska program has had multiple draft selections.

Former Huskers Garrett Nelson, Travis Vokolek and Caleb Tannor signed with NFL teams on Saturday as undrafted free agents according to national reports.

Nelson has reached an agreement with the Miami Dolphins, while Vokolek has reportedly reached a deal with the Baltimore Ravens and Tannor has signed a deal with the New York Jets. Nebraska long snapper Brady Weas, who transferred from Georgetown, accepted a rookie minicamp invite with the Houston Texans.

Former Huskers Adrian Martinez and Kade Warner, both of whom transferred to Kansas State, also signed free agent deals. Martinez reported signed with the Detroit Lions and Warner signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.