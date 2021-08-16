HUSKER FOOTBALL: Chinander Goes In Depth On Defensive Priorities
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 16)–Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following day 14 of fall camp Monday. Chinander spoke about the depth of the defense, gave insight into the Huskers’ inside linebackers and cornerbacks and talked about the need for an improved pass rush.
“I think right now the four guys at the top (at the inside linebacker position) are playing really well,” Chinander said. “Nick (Henrich), Luke (Reimer), Chris (Kolarevic), Garrett (Snodgrass). And then in the next few guys you got Jackson Hannah, Randolph Kpai and Grant Tagge. And to me a little bit of that is going to be determined by special teams. Some of those guys might have to be the next guy up purely because they are on special teams. They are on the bus. We have to get them reps. So I think that next three is going to shake out this week and it’s going to be determined a lot by special teams.”
Chinander was asked about the depth of the cornerback position.
“To me they are all playing well right now,” he said. “Somebody just has to go take it. Somebody has to find a way to get their hands on some balls. Somebody has to go up and let us know that they are ready to tackle. And once again who can be on special teams. Because those guys are all going to have to help us.”
Chinander also discussed the development of the pass rush.
“We all know we have to create some more pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “The pass rush in camp has been much improved. Is it where we want it to be? No. We still have a ways to go but it has been much improved from last year. Same group but much improved from this group to the last group just from their growth within themselves.”
The Huskers will return to the practice field Tuesday for day 15 of fall camp. Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Illinois at Noon on FOX.