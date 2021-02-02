HUSKER BASEBALL: Four Players Named Team Captains For 2021
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 2)–Joe Acker, Mojo Hagge, Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach have been voted on by the Nebraska baseball players to serve as team captains for the 2021 season.
“These four guys all bring a little different brand of leadership to the team,” Head Coach Will Bolt said. “As a unit, they help set the high standards of our program on a daily basis. These guys are selfless, consistent hard workers and are certainly deserving of this honor.”
Acker, a fifth-year senior from Waukesha, Wis., has started 77 of his 100 games at Nebraska over the last four seasons. He has compiled 71 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 49 runs scored and 33 RBIs for the Huskers. During the shortened 2020 season, Acker batted .306 and earned Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors two days before the season was halted. In 2019, he was Nebraska’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Hagge, a fifth-year senior from Omaha, Neb., has started 145 of his 173 games during his career with the Huskers. In four years, he has tallied 161 hits, 22 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 12 stolen bases, 112 runs scored and 76 RBIs. Hagge was Nebraska’s 2018 recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. As a freshman in 2017, he earned a spot on the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team.
Hallmark, a senior from Midland Texas, has started 100 of his 110 games over the last three years and has made five relief appearances on the mound across 6.2 scoreless innings. During his career, he has 96 hits, nine doubles, four triples, five home runs, 13 stolen bases, 63 runs scored and 57 RBIs. A member of the 2018 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, Hallmark started 50 games during his first year with the Huskers and batted .261.
Schwellenbach, a junior from Saginaw, Mich., has started all 59 of his games over the last two seasons. He has been named a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball (second team) and Baseball America (third team) heading into the 2021 campaign. A career .281 hitter, Schwellenbach has 62 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, 39 runs scored and 27 RBIs in his time with the Huskers. The 2018 MLB Draft Pick (34th Round by Cleveland) earned a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team after going 7-for-19 over five games with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.