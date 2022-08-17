How To Steal a KIA/Hyundai

Ahh TikTok – My son told me about this a MONTH AGO.

Police across the U.S. are dealing with a rash of car thefts – caused by the latest TikTok fad.

The videos show users how to steal certain Hyundai or Kia vehicles by using a USB drive to start the engine without a key.

The trend has led to an increase in car thefts in recent weeks – and left police warning motorists to use steering wheel locks or other safety devices to keep their car secure.

TikTok has already said it does not condone the videoes and is removing them when they appear.