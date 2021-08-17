House Fire In Central Lincoln Displaces Residents
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–Five people living at a central Lincoln home are getting help from the American Red Cross in finding a temporary place to live, after a fire early Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called shortly after 12:30pm to a home in the 2200 block of Dudley Street, on a report of smoke and fire, according to Captain Nancy Crist. She tells KFOR News the fire appears to have originated from the porch area and got into the house, going up the walls and into the attic.
Fortunately, no one was hurt and the house is unlivable for now. Crist says the cause of the fire was still under investigation.