Homicide In Downtown Lincoln Early Sunday

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 7)—A homicide reported early Sunday morning in downtown Lincoln is under investigation.

According to Lincoln Police, officers, along with members of Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the Royal Hookah Bar and Lounge at 16th and “O” Street around 3 AM about someone outside that had been shot several times.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Lincoln, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. According to police, several witnesses are being interviewed and the person responsible has been detained. Police say they’re not looking for anyone else at this time and the victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification relatives.

If you have information about the shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.