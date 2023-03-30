Hollywood Undead releases new song “Salvation” off upcoming deluxe ‘Hotel Kalifornia’ album

Hollywood Undead has premiered a new song called “Salvation,” one of the bonus tracks included on the upcoming deluxe edition of the band’s Hotel Kalifornia album.

You can listen to “Salvation” now via digital outlets. It’s the second bonus track to be released, following the tune “Evil,” which dropped earlier in March.

The deluxe Hotel Kalifornia arrives April 28. The digital edition also includes a collaboration with “Dead Man Walking” artist Jelly Roll called “House of Mirrors.”

Hollywood Undead released the original Hotel Kalifornia last August. It includes the single “City of the Dead.”

