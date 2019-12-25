Holiday Travel Breaks Record

(KFOR NEWS December 25, 2019) Year-End Holiday Travel to Break Record with 115.6 Million Travelers
With 115.6 million travelers, 2019 year-end holiday travel will set a new record and is the eighth straight year of reaching a new record-high travel volume since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. Some 104.8 million (90.7%) will travel by car to reach their destination; another 6.9 million will fly (6.0%); the remaining 3.8 million (3.3%) will use other modes such as bus, rail and ship.
Air travel volume will be the highest since 2003, an increase of nearly 5 percent over last year, rising by 320,000 passengers. The holiday period is defined as Saturday, Dec 21 through Wednesday, Jan 1. With unemployment at a historically low level of 3.6%, and both disposable income and household net worth set to improve this year, Americans are well positioned to travel this holiday season.
READ MORE: Christmas tree drop-off sites