High School Football Scoreboard Week 7

Thursday

South Sioux City at Lincoln Southwest-6:55pm KFOR

Omaha Bryan at Millard North

Omaha North at Fremont

Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Elkhorn North

Friday

Lincoln East at Lincoln High

Millard West at Lincoln Southeast-7:50pm KFOR

Lincoln Northeast at North Platte

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk

Lexington at Lincoln Northwest

Gretna East at Waverly

Norris at Omaha Gross

Lincoln Christian at Falls City

Nebraska City at Raymond Central

Malcolm at Lincoln Lutheran

Meridian at Parkview Christian

Omaha Westside at Kearney

Papillion-LaVista South at Gretna

Millard South at Columbus

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Omaha Central at Papillion-LaVista

Omaha South at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson

Grand Island at Elkhorn South

Omaha Skutt at Ralston

Omaha Buena Vista at Plattsmouth

Crete at Beatrice

Blair at Elkhorn

Bennington at Omaha Westview

Seward at York

Omaha Roncalli at Fort Calhoun

Omaha Concordia at Platteview

Arlington at Schuyler

Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West

Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo

Auburn at Syracuse

Fremont Bergan at David City Aquinas

Tri County at Milford

Louisville at Wahoo Neumann

Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia

David City at Yutan

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

Johnson County Central at Exeter-Milligan-Friend

Southern at Palmyra

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Conestoga

Mead at Omaha Christian Academy

Thayer Central at Freeman

Diller-Odell at Bruning-Davenport-Shickley

HTRS at Nebraska City Lourdes

Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock

Dorchester at Lewiston

Sterling at Pawnee City