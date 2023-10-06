High School Football Scoreboard Week 7
Thursday
South Sioux City at Lincoln Southwest-6:55pm KFOR
Omaha Bryan at Millard North
Omaha North at Fremont
Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Elkhorn North
Friday
Lincoln East at Lincoln High
Millard West at Lincoln Southeast-7:50pm KFOR
Lincoln Northeast at North Platte
Lincoln North Star at Norfolk
Lexington at Lincoln Northwest
Gretna East at Waverly
Norris at Omaha Gross
Lincoln Christian at Falls City
Nebraska City at Raymond Central
Malcolm at Lincoln Lutheran
Meridian at Parkview Christian
Omaha Westside at Kearney
Papillion-LaVista South at Gretna
Millard South at Columbus
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Omaha Central at Papillion-LaVista
Omaha South at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson
Grand Island at Elkhorn South
Omaha Skutt at Ralston
Omaha Buena Vista at Plattsmouth
Crete at Beatrice
Blair at Elkhorn
Bennington at Omaha Westview
Seward at York
Omaha Roncalli at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Concordia at Platteview
Arlington at Schuyler
Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West
Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo
Auburn at Syracuse
Fremont Bergan at David City Aquinas
Tri County at Milford
Louisville at Wahoo Neumann
Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia
David City at Yutan
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
Johnson County Central at Exeter-Milligan-Friend
Southern at Palmyra
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Conestoga
Mead at Omaha Christian Academy
Thayer Central at Freeman
Diller-Odell at Bruning-Davenport-Shickley
HTRS at Nebraska City Lourdes
Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock
Dorchester at Lewiston
Sterling at Pawnee City