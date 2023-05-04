HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: East to Host A-2 District Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–Lincoln East is the No. 2 overall seed in the high school baseball post season, but the No. 1 seed of the A-2 District tournament when pairings were released on Wednesday.

The Spartans (25-4) will host the tournament at Den Hartog Field and play in the semifinal round 11am Saturday against the winner of Friday’s play-in game between Norfolk and Omaha North. The other semifinal game at 1:30pm Saturday features No. 2 seed Grand Island against No. 3 Lincoln Northeast. The district championship game will be at 4pm Saturday.

