Hickman Man Suffers ‘Traumatic’ Injuries Caused By Firework
HICKMAN–(KFOR July 6)–Serious injuries to a Hickman man, after a fireworks mishap over the weekend.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik on Tuesday described a 44-year-old man’s injuries to his hands as traumatic, after a firework he was handling blew up Saturday night at a home in Hickman. Captain Vik said the man was handling an artillery shell and it went off before it was dropped into the tube.
A deputy had to apply a tourniquet to the man’s hand. Injuries are being considered not life-threatening.