HI DEF ‘KNOT

Slipknot is always striving for quality.

The band has re-released all of its older music videos in high-definition!

The band shared the news along with a teaser video on social media, writing, “Slipknot in HD. Experience our 1999 – 2008 music videos upgraded in high-definition now on YouTube.”

In the clip posted with the news, a difference in video quality is shown for the re-releases.

This should hold you over until September 30 when Slipknot’s latest album “The End, So Far” is released.

Check out my favs “Duality” and “Psychosocial”