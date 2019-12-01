Heroes Recognized at Iowa/Nebraska Football Game

During half time at Friday’s Husker game against Iowa, two families from either side of the border took the field at Memorial Stadium, reports 1011 News.
On the Iowa side, a Dubuque nurse was voted a hero after performing first aid and saving a man’s life at a soccer tournament.
Representing the Nebraska side, the Wilke family, out of Columbus. James Wilke was lost this spring after the flooding. He was asked to help with recovery and while he was out on a bridge it collapsed.
