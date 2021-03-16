Halestorm – What’s coming!
Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale is telling fans about the band’s new album.
In a new interview Hale explained the recording process during the pandemic saying, “The songwriting process kind of became more or less this relay sport, where it would start with myself or myself and my guitar player and then we would pass it off to [the bass player and drummer]. And so we just ended up building up this kind of Dropbox of ideas. So I feel like, in real time, this is going to kind of be like almost a musical documentary of what we’ve gone through, through this past year and change.”