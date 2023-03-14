Halestorm, Slipknot, Ghost among nominees for 2023 Heavy Music Awards

Halestorm, Slipknot and Ghost are among the nominees for the U.K.’s 2023 Heavy Music Awards.

All three groups are up for the Best Album prize with their respective releases Back from the Dead; The End, So Far; and Impera. The category’s other nominees are Architects‘ The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, Bad Omens‘ The Death of Peace of Mind, Nova Twins‘ Supernova and Vukovi‘s NULA.

Halestorm is also nominated for Best International Artist and Best International Live Artist, as is Ghost. Tobias Forge and company will also compete for Best Single with “Call Me Little Sunshine,” along with Architects’ “When We Were Young” and Bring Me the Horizon‘s “sTraNgeRs.”

Other nominees include Bad Omens, I Prevail and Spiritbox for Best International Artist; Biffy Clyro for Best U.K. Live Artist; and My Chemical Romance, Parkway Drive and Turnstile for Best International Live Artist.

The 2023 Heavy Music Awards will take place May 26. For the full list of nominees, visit HeavyMusicAwards.com.

